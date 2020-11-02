NBT Bank N A NY Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ford Motor by 22.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,347,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248,817 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 111.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

