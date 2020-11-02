NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $231.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

