NBT Bank N A NY Has $381,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 91,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.