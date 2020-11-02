NBT Bank N A NY Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Exelon by 74.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,592 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Exelon stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

