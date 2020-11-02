NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.