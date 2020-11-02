NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $233,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 926 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average is $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

