NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $501.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

