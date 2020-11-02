NBT Bank N A NY Sells 56 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $195.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

