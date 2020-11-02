Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Nephros stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

