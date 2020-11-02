New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

