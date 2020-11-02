Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.06. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

