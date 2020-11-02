NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

