Nibble (NBXC) Hits Market Cap of $549.70

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Nibble coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Nibble has a total market cap of $549.70 and $17.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nibble has traded up 146% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nibble alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002213 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000081 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,121,478 coins and its circulating supply is 121,478 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.