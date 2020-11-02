Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.54-1.62 EPS.

Shares of NLSN opened at $13.51 on Monday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.91.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

