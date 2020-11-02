NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, RTT News reports. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. NiSource updated its FY20 guidance to $1.28 to $1.36 EPS.
NYSE NI opened at $22.97 on Monday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.
In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.
