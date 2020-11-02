NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, RTT News reports. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. NiSource updated its FY20 guidance to $1.28 to $1.36 EPS.

NYSE NI opened at $22.97 on Monday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Get NiSource alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.