Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Cut to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOK. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 18.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 10.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 29.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

