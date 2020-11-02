Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.04 ($4.75).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.