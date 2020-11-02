Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $209.12 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

