Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $225.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Argus from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

NSC opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.15. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

