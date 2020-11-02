Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.56.

NAK stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,512 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 355,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

