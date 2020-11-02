OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

