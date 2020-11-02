OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,231 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

