OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $160,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 135,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NYSE:EPD opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

