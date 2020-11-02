OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

NYSE MMM opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

