OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,365 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,543,000 after purchasing an additional 196,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after acquiring an additional 491,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.