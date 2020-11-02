OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,505 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.97 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

