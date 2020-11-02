OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 582 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 162,504 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 347,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of ED opened at $78.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

