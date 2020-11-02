OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 20,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

