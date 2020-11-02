OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OCFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,108,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 412,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

