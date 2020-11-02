Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.