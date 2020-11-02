O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $436.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.32. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,610 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

