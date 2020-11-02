OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $53.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $871.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. FMR LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 121.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 261,642 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 136,923 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 405,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

