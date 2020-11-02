OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in October

OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.42 on Monday. OTCMKTS:VSQTF has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF Company Profile

There is no company description available for Victory Square Technologies Inc

