Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.54.

NYSE OVV opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

