Oxford BioMedica’s (OXBDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford BioMedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OXBDF opened at $10.50 on Monday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

