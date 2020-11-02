Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.14.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.