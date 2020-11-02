Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lifted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20,920.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $228.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.