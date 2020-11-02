Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $16.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

