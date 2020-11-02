PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 959,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

