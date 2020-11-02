PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.