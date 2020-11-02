Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 600,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 40.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 110,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opko Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Opko Health by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 424,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 120.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

