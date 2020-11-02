Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 600,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.
Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 40.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 110,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opko Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Opko Health by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 424,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 120.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.