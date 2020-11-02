Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Shares of PSXP opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

