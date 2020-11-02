Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Lowered by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $280,264 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

PLAB opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

