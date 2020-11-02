Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of V stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.