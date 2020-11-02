Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

