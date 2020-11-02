Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

