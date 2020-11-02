Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE PLT opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Plantronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 141,427 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

