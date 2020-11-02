Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.02.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

