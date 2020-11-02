Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.02.
About Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX)
