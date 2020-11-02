PlayChip (PLA) Trading Up 57.3% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $210.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.03962698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00229738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026328 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.