PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.22.

PNM Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

